SEATTLE, Wash. - Kiya has been found and is safe, according to Seattle police.
Last Updated: May 16 at 8:00 a.m.
Seattle police are asking for help finding an 8-year-old girl with autism who reports say was abducted Monday morning.
KOMO News in Seattle reports that Kiya Matteson was taken by a person known to her family. Kiya's mother reportedly was driving with the suspect in the passenger seat of a dark blue 2022 Hyundai Venue. She exited the vehicle and the suspect got into the driver's seat, locking the door and driving off with Kiya.
Missing: Kiya Matteson 8yo w/ autism.— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 16, 2022
Last seen SB in the 12200 Blk of Aurora Ave N in a blue 2022 Hyundai Venue w/ no plate. W/ a 24 yo black male, 5’10” afro styled hair and white shirt. call 911 if seen pic.twitter.com/yqBXjEOHyT
Kiya is 8-years-old, around 4-feet, 40 pounds and was last seen wearing purple pajamas. The suspect is described as a 24-year-old Black male, 5'10" tall, 170 pounds with afro-styled hair and a white shirt.
No images of either Kiya or her suspected abductor have been released. The car in question has a temporary travel tag and damage to the hood on the passenger's side and rear bumper.
The suspect car reportedly has no license plates. Police ask anyone who spots the two to call it in to local law enforcement immediately.