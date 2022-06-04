VALLEY, Wash. - SCSO reports the child missing from Valley, Washington has been found safe by their search teams.
Last Updated: June 4 at 5:30 p.m.
The search for a missing 8-year-old has grown considerably with multiple agencies joining the effort.
A task force from Pend Oreille County, Ferry County, US Border Patrol and crews from Stevens County Fire 4 and Stevens County Fire 5 are now searching the area near Valley.
SCSO is asking anyone in the search area to check their cars and outbuildings for the boy and his dog.
Anyone looking to help the search party can donate water, Gatorade and granola bar type foods to Chewelah Ambulance at 215 West Main in Chewelah.
Last Updated: June 4 at 5:00 p.m.
An 8-year-old boy has been missing from the Valley, Washington area since around 10 p.m. Friday night.
The boy was last seen in 3100 block of Red Marble Road and is believed to be with a German Shepard that is very protective.
The boy is non-verbal and has a flight syndrome. According to officials, he doesn't recognize danger or cold. He has a slight build and blonde hair, last seen wearing a all black clothes.
Stevens County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said they have a search and rescue team in the area he went missing from that is remaining on-scene.
SCSO asks anyone who sees him or the dog to call 911 immediately.