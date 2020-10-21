Most of us are now used to wearing a mask in public, but many people aren't keeping those masks clean, according to a new survey from the Hygiene-Technology Company Livinguard.
The survey showed 80% of people who use reusable cloth masks don't wash them after each use, like the CDC recommends. Of those people, 8% said they don't wash their masks at all.
Experts said this is concerning because studies show detectable levels of the virus can remain on masks for up to seven days. More than two-thirds of respondents who use single-use masks admitted to reusing them on multiple occasions.
