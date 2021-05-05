Moving into the afternoon hours we will begin to see some increasing mid to high level clouds. That will leave us with mostly cloudy skies by late tonight. Temperature wise there are no complaints! We are pushing into the low 70s.
Tomorrow we are talking about the 80s! Make those outdoor plans now. A cold front moving through late tomorrow afternoon will bring some changes. We should see winds pick up and we will begin to see the threat of thunderstorms with spotty showers. Of course, when thunder roars get indoors! This front will drop temperatures by about 15-20° for Friday.