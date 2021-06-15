83 dogs rescued from hoarding situation in Kellogg

KELLOG, Idaho - Eighty-three dogs are starting the next, better chapter of their lives, since they were abandoned and rescued from a hoarding situation in Kellogg, Idaho.
Kellogg Police said a landlord of the home got a text about dogs there that needed help. When officers got there, the woman renting the home was long gone.
Inside, 85 dogs were found. One was dead and another had to later be put down.
All 83 survivors were taken in by the Kootenai Humane Society.
The shelter said it's the most dogs they've ever taken in at once. They are now working to vaccinate and fix all of them so they can go up for adoption in the next week or so.
Incredibly, all of the dogs appear to be in good health.
Nine puppies and four pregnant dogs are now in foster homes.
Kellogg Police said they're now looking for the woman who abandoned them to arrest her for animal cruelty because of the hoarding conditions.