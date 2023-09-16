SPOKANE, Wash. — Northbound State Route 395 is now open.
Updated September 16, 2023 at 5:15 p.m.
An 85-year-old woman driving Northbound was injured after a rollover crash on State Route 395.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver drove on the shoulder of the road when trying to merge right and overcorrected, causing her to lose control of the car.
The car rolled multiple times before stopping in the northbound lanes, as per the Washington State Patrol.
The woman was injured and was taken to Sacred Heart.
Updated September 16, 2023 at 4:50 p.m.
A car crash eight miles north of Spokane is causing partial blockage.
According to Washington State Patrol, a rollover collision between Fender and Half Moon has blocked the northbound lanes of State Route 395.
Cars traveling in that direction will be rerouted east on Fender to Division, north to Half Moon, and west to State Route 395.
Units are currently on scene, and the incident is currently under investigation, as per to Washington State Patrol.