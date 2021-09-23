85th annual Greek Fest kicks off Thursday

SPOKANE, Wash. - The 85th annual Greek Fest kicks off Sept. 23 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. However, with the pandemic ongoing, things will look a little different this year.
The Greek Fest opens at 11 a.m., but all the food will be to-go only. This year, tours of the church will be offered but masks are required.
The most popular items will still be on the menus, think gyros, Greek fries and baklava. Another thing that's different this year is there won't be a big in-person feast, which started as a tradition 85 years ago.
According to the event's Facebook page, it's known to be the largest Greek festival in the U.S.
