SPOKANE, Wash. - The 85th annual Lilac Festival is upon us, and multiple big events are planned ahead of the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade this Saturday! Following a few years of struggle and uncertainty with the pandemic, the theme of this year's festival is "Onward!"

And so, onward to this year's main events!

May 16: Lilac Legacy Art Show

6:00 p.m. at Fête - A Nectar Co., an exhibition featuring works from local artists and the selection of the 2024 Official Festival Artist. Tickets for entry are $5 online or at the door. event info and tickets can be found at the Lilac Festival website!

May 19: Queens Luncheon

From 11:30 a.m to 1:00 p.m. at The Historic Davenport, Marie Antoinette Ballroom. Tickets are $55 per person, with full tables and sponsorships available when you register. The last day to purchase tickets is Monday, May 15.

With a springtime salad and your choice of offered entrees, you're bound to enjoy your time at the Queen's Luncheon among Lilac royalty. Come dressed in your spring-themed business-casual attire!

May 19: President's Gala

From 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at The Historic Davenport, Grand Pennington Ballroom. The ticket cost is $110 per person, with full tables and sponsorships available at registration.

This formal affair includes freshly brewed Starbucks coffee and Teavana teas with your choice from the offered entrees. Hosted by 2023 Festival President Sam Snow, the gala welcomes municipal and regional leaders from across the Pacific Northwest with entertainment, dancing, and a keynote from the 2023 Parade Grand Marshal, Rear Admiral Douglas Asbjornsen (Ret.).

May 20: Cruzin' the Falls Car Show

Before the parade begins, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. catch the annual Cruizin’ the Falls Car Show downtown Spokane on Spokane Falls Blvd., west of Stevens St.

Early Bird online registration is $15. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and at 11, or when all spaces are full. Awards will be presented at 4 p.m., after which cars will line up to cruise through the parade route at 5:30!

May 20: Lilac City Marketplace

All new in 2023, the Lilac City Marketplace will feature local vendors with handmade goods for sale in the heart of Spokane ahead of the parade! To check out this new tradition, head down to Howard St., next to the Cruzin’ the Falls Car Show.

More info and vendor application is available online.

May 20: Spokane Lilac Festival Brewfest

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (noon for VIP patrons), head to the West Pavilion at Riverfront Park. In this 21+ event, over 30 local breweries will come together for the 2nd annual Lilac Festival Brewfest!

Last year, planners added the Brewfest to the mix of festival events to further showcase the region and Spokane’s many award-winning and innovative breweries, and this year it returns by popular demand!

General admission tickets are $30 per person, VIP tickets are $40. Tickets include a tasting glass and tokens for tastings.

Designated drivers get free entry at the door, no pre-purchase necessary.

May 20: Armed Forces Torchlight Parade

It's the highly anticipated parade! What more is there to say? The parade begins at 7:45 p.m., and KHQ NonStop Local will be broadcasting the event on our SWX channel (check with your provider for availability), as well as live on our website!