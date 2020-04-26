IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho - An 88-year-old man was fatally struck by a truck on Highway 95 Saturday afternoon in Idaho County.
Idaho State Police responded to the crash on southbound US-95 south of Riggins around 2:50 p.m. Saturday.
ISP says Jack H. Hurley, 88 of Pollock, was riding a bicycle southbound when he turned left into the northbound lane of travel. A GMC Sierra driven by 75-year-old James Payne of Middleton swerved to miss Hurley but was unable to avoid striking him.
Hurley was pronounced deceased at the scene. Payne and his passenger, 55-year-old Cynthia Hess of Ammon, were both uninjured.
The roadway was blocked for approximately three hours. Next of kin has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.
