SPOKANE, Wash - 9-1-1 call centers, where the first of the first responders answer emergency calls. Every day they talk to people on their worst days. But the chance to help save a life is what keeps many first responders, including 9-1-1 operators going.
Typically, when you call 9-1-1 you expect the fire department or law enforcement to show up. But in many cases, and especially this one, it's the people behind the scenes that end up helping save lives.
“The original call I believe came in for difficulty breathing and then he went unresponsive,” Taryn Hayes said.
Hayes is a communications officer at the Spokane Regional Emergency Communications Center ( https://srec911.org/current-openings ). In November of 2020 with only her voice, she helped save a life.
“I was coaching the wife on pulling him out of the chair to get him flat on his back on the ground so that we could start compressions,” Hayes said.
Time was ticking by and first responders were on their way. Hayes, like all 9-1-1 call takers, was trying to buy time.
“We are just trying to get the patient going until medic crews can get on scene and do what they do best in order to get the patient the care,” Hayes said.
In this case, Hayes’ over-the-phone coaching in a high-stress situation bought enough time for medics to arrive, and ultimately helped save a life. For Hayes that is what makes the job worth it.
“Just knowing that I helped save somebody and they are still alive today because of it is so fulfilling,” Hayes said.
A point that is stressed by Jon Adams the Training Manager at SREC. Adams said SREC 9-1-1 call receivers are all trained and ready to walk you through life-saving measures.
“Our call receivers are trained on how to quickly get good compressions going on scene to help sustain a patient, give them a better chance for survival until crews can get there,” Adams said.
Adams added that SREC does have openings as many call centers across the country are experiencing operator shortages. Adams assures that they have enough people on staff to take all 9-1-1 calls in a timely manner, but added they did have openings and could use more call takers.