9 people displaced after apartment fire in Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A fire broke out an apartment complex early Monday morning in Airway Heights leaving nine people displaced.
According to Airway Heights Fire Chief Mitch Metzger, the fire started on the second floor of one of the buildings of the Cedar Summit Estates.
A total of six units were damaged; three in the fire and three due to water damage. Fire crews on scene say no one was injured and the Red Cross is on their way to help the people were who were displaced.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.