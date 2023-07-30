MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A two-car collision just north of Moses Lake sent nine people to hospital on Sunday. Two of the victims are just 8 years old.
The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. on July 30, five miles north of Moses Lake. On scene, first responders found two totaled vehicles and nine people injured. All of them were transported to hospital for their injuries while investigators worked to determined what led up to the crash.
According to Washington State Patrol, a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by 34-year-old Jesus Banda, was headed east on Northlake Rd. toward SR-17. Banda failed to stop at an intersection as a northbound 2007 Chevy Tahoe was passing through, striking the Chevy and totaling both vehicles.
Banda and two other adult passengers were in the Dodge. All three were injured, and Banda was not wearing a seatbelt.
Six people were in the Chevy. The driver was an adult, while the passengers were aged 8 to 19. All were wearing seatbelts, and all were transported for treatment.
The incident remains under investigation, and charges are pending. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.