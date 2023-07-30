Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS TODAY... .Very dry conditions and south to southwest winds across the Columbia Basin and Okanogan Valley will lead to elevated to critical conditions. New fire starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WATERVILLE PLATEAU AND COLUMBIA BASIN INCLUDING PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707) and Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708). * Winds: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidities: 12 to 19 percent. * Impacts: Any new or existing fires have the potential to spread rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&