COLFAX, Wash. - A nine-time convicted felon from Spokane has been arrested for breaking into cars south of Colfax.
According to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Huber Action Freight shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Reports had been made that a person was trying to wave down passing motorists.
A deputy confronted the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Jarrett Lynn Reedy of Spokane, in the parking lot of the business.
Reedy claimed he was trying to contact someone at the office. The deputy then noticed the handle of a firearm sticking out of the pocket of Reedy's sweatshirt.
The deputy ordered Reedy to the ground and safely secured the scene until backup arrived.
It was later determined that Reedy had stolen the firearm out of an employee's vehicle. It was determined that he had also broken into a vehicle at another business just down the road. That incident is still under investigation.
Reedy was later booked into the Whitman County Sheriff's Office on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree vehicle prowling, theft of a firearm and second-degree criminal trespassing.
