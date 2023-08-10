SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley deputy arrested a nine-time convicted felon who fled from an attempted traffic stop over a week ago.
On July 30 around 7:30 p.m., a deputy was driving near Fancher Road and Broadway Avenue when he saw a black Mercedes leave a Rodeway Inn.
This Rodeway Inn is suspected to be associated with drugs and other criminal activity.
The Mercedes had a reflective mirrored tint on all the windows, including the windshield, which is a violation of Washington RCW.
As the driver got on I-90 westbound, the deputy turned on his lights to pull the vehicle over.
Instead of pulling over, the 29-year-old man sped up and began to swerve across three lanes of traffic. Due to the reckless and obvious danger to the public, the deputy stopped his attempt to pull the vehicle over. The driver fled quickly from the scene.
On August 10 at 2:20 a.m., a sergeant located the Mercedes parked back at the Rodeway Inn. The occupants in the room were asked to exit by law enforcement.
The 29-year-old man stated that he recently purchased the Mercedes and was identified as the driver.
Deputies learned later that the man had a large quantity of pills that contained fentanyl earlier that evening, a large sum of cash and a firearm. They ran a background check and found that he was a nine-time convicted felon and was prohibited to have a firearm.
As deputies read the man his rights he admitted to eluding a deputy who attempted to perform a traffic stop over a week ago. The man said he thought one of his friends, who were with him at the time, would be arrested due to the criminal actions they were involved in.
Search warrants for the vehicle and the hotel room were obtained. Deputies seized over $2,400 cash and a handgun from the Mercedes.
The 29-year-old man is in Spokane County Jail for charges stemming from this investigation and previous incidents. His bond is set at $100,000 and is being charged with attempting to elude a law enforcement vehicle, theft, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Spokane Valley Investigative Unit detectives are continuing to investigate and additional charges or arrests are possible.