STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The 9-year-old girl who was attacked by a cougar near Fruitland Sunday morning is reportedly in stable condition and out of the intensive care unit.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said the cougar, who was shot and killed at the scene, testes negative for rabies.
Lily Kryzhanivskyy was released from the ICU on Monday and according to her mother, she wanted WDFW to spread the word that she was “very brave and tough” during and after the attack.
“We are extremely thankful for this little girl’s resiliency and we're impressed with her spunk, in the face of this unfortunate encounter,” said Capt. Mike Sprecher of the WDFW Police. “It happened fast and we are thankful that the adults at the camp responded so quickly.”
The cougar attacked Lily when she and two others were playing hide-and-seek in the woods near their campsite. Lily jumped out from hiding to surprise her friend when she was attacked.
WDFW said this type of attack is rare with under 20 reported cougar attacks in Washington in the last 100 years. Two of which have been fatal.
That being said, cougar attacks can be serious. WDFW shared these tips for those who could encounter one as the camping season begins.
Never turn and run when faced with a cougar as it could trigger a chase response as the animal may view you as prey.
Instead:
- Make eye contact with the cougar and back away slowly.
- If the animal approaches you, try to look as big as possible. Stand on a rock and put your hands above your head.
- Be assertive and yell, throw rocks or other items at it.
- If it attacks, fight back, don’t play dead with cougars.