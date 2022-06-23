9-year-old attacked by cougar returns to the woods with wildlife research staff

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - 9-year-old Lily Kryzhanivskyy, who was attacked by a cougar in late May, returned to the woods fo an "awesome form of therapy and education."
A post by the Stevens County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) on Facebook says wildlife program manager Bart George for the Kalispel Tribe of Indians runs a research program that looks to keep cougars from being habituated to humans and livestock.
In the program, cougars are studied, released and tracked without being killed. Stevens County Wildlife Specialist Jeff Flood and Houndsman Bruce Duncan help with the study.
The three of them were in contact with Kryzhanivskyy's family and invited her to join them to remove a collar from a cougar they were studying.
"As you can see from the photo, Lily has faced any fears she may have head on and had a fantastic experience doing so," the post says.