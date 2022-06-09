9-year-old attacked by cougar undergoes surgery to replace stitches

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The 9-year-old girl who was attacked by a cougar in Stevens County late last month went back to the hospital to undergo surgery.

According to an update from her family, surgeons removed stitches and replaced some of them with self-dissolvable ones. Next week, Lily Kryzhanivskyy will head to Seattle for a face-nerve surgery.

Her family says her left eye is still not opening all the way, but that isn't going to be a concern until three months into recovery.

Kryzhanivskyy returned home after less than a week after the attack.

