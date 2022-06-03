SPOKANE, Wash.- After being hospitalized since Saturday afternoon, 9-year-old Lily Kryzhanivskyy is heading back home. She was attacked Saturday morning by a cougar while camping with her family in Fruitland, WA.
According to a news release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, she was playing hide and seek in the forest when she was attacked.
The young girl was airlifted to a hospital and spent two nights in the ICU. She was released from intensive care Monday, but has remained in the hospital until Friday.
Family members prepared balloons and signs for the brave little girl that read "Welcome Home", "You are Strong", and "We Love You."
The cougar that attacked Lily was killed by someone nearby. WDFW reported Monday that the 8-month-old cougar, which weighed as much or more than Lily, tested negative for rabies.
There is a Go Fund Me campaign to help the family raise money to pay for hospital bills. It is closing in on $100,000.