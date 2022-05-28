A 9-year-old girl was attending a camp near Fruitland when she was injured in a cougar attack. WDFW says the girl was transported to a hospita…
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says they're investigating a cougar attack in Stevens County Saturday morning, May 28.
A 9-year-old girl was attending a camp near Fruitland when she was injured in a cougar attack. WDFW says the girl was transported to a hospital, where she'd receiving treatment. The cougar was killed at the scene.
WDFW said in their release, "Our primary thoughts are with the girl and the family."
Investigation is on-going, and they will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.
Cougar attacks on humans are extremely rare. The first fatal cougar attack in Washington state was reported in 1924, and state authorities have recorded just 20 further cougar-human encounters that resulted in injury, with a second fatal attack occurring in 2018.
While rare, however, those living in cougar county can take prudent preventative measure to reduce chances of conflict, including lighting all walkways on the property, pruning shrubs and trees around play areas, closing off under areas, and not feeding feral or domestic animals outside.
If you encounter a cougar, WDFW advises the following:
- Stop, pick up small children, and don't run.
- Face the cougar. Talk to it firmly while backing slowly away, leaving the animal an escape route. Do not take your eyes off the cougar or turn your back.
- Try to appear larger than the cougar by getting above it or holding open you jacket. Groups of people should stand shoulder-to-shoulder
- Do not crouch down or try to hide
- Do not approach the cougar or try to offer it food, especially if it is near a kill or kittens
- If the cougar does not flee, be more assertive. If it shows signs of aggression (crouches with ears back, teeth bared, hissing, tail twitching), shout, wave your arms, or throw anything you have available at it to convince it you are not prey, but a potential danger
- If the cougar attacks, fight back. Be aggressive and stay on your feet. Cougars will flee an aggressive target. Pepper spray in the face is also effective in the unlikely close encounter with a cougar.