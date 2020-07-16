HAYDEN, Idaho - North Idaho authorities say a nine-year-old girl was killed after a tree fell and struck her at Hayden Lake Wednesday evening.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies and the Northern Lake Fire Department responded to the incident along the shoreline of Hayden Lake near English Point Trail Head around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15.
Upon arrival, authorities learned a nine-year-old girl was fishing from a dock when a 60-foot tree fell and struck her. Crews began treating her and Life Flight was requested to transport her to Kootenai Health.
The Sheriff's Office later learned she succumbed to her injuries.
The tree that fell was determined to be rotten and the KCSO says at this time there is nothing suspicious about the incident.
