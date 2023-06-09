KOOSKIA, Idaho — A 91-year-old man from Whitefish, Mon. was rescued from Lochsa River by passersby when his vehicle was in the middle of the river, 50 ft from the bank.
On June 8 at 1:48 p.m., Clifford Parver was stuck in the middle of the river with no way of getting back to shore.
Kooskia Ambulance, as well as Lowell QRU were dispatched. Idaho County Dispatch requested Three Rivers Rafting respond.
Approximately 15-20 people who had been passing by stopped to help before law enforcement or EMS could arrive. Deputies were unable to get the names of all involved.
But, two of the individuals were identified, Keegan Fancher and JT Sohr.
JT Sohr is a firefighter for the United States Forest Services who recently finished swift water rescuing training. JT used his personal rafting equipment to assist Parver, the only occupant, out of his vehicle.
Parver was reportedly transported to the hospital by Kooskia Ambulance with minor injuries.
It is moment like this that remind you that there are kind and couragous people who are willing to help a fellow individual in need.