SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Regional Emergency Communications said they are experiencing technical difficulties and 911 service might not be available.

Spokane County Regional Emergency Communications says if you are having an emergency and are unable to reach 911, please hang up and call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

They say multiple counties are affected and are trying to resolve the issue as fast as possible.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.

