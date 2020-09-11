911 outage in Colfax area, cause unclear.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM PDT THURSDAY THROUGH 11 AM PDT MONDAY... AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE FOLLOWING AGENCIES: WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY AREAS OF SMOKE WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE INLAND NW INTO FRIDAY. INCREASING SMOKE REGION WIDE IS EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH THE WEEKEND AS AN EXTENSIVE AREA OF SMOKE FROM OREGON WILDFIRES MOVES INTO THE REGION. AIR QUALITY ACROSS THE REGION COULD VARY FROM MODERATE TO HAZARDOUS. POLLUTANTS IN SMOKE CAN CAUSE BURNING EYES...RUNNY NOSE...AGGRAVATE HEART AND LUNG DISEASES...AND AGGRAVATE OTHER SERIOUS HEALTH PROBLEMS. LIMIT OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES AND KEEP CHILDREN INDOORS IF IT IS SMOKY. PLEASE FOLLOW MEDICAL ADVICE IF YOU HAVE A HEART OR LUNG CONDITION. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON WILDLAND FIRE SMOKE IMPACTING WASHINGTON VISIT THE WASHINGTON SMOKE BLOG AT HTTP://WASMOKE.BLOGSPOT.COM AND FOR CURRENT WASHINGTON AIR QUALITY LEVELS, VISIT HTTPS://ENVIWA.ECOLOGY.WA.GOV/HOME/MAP. YOU MAY ALSO CONTACT YOUR LOCAL AIR QUALITY AGENCY.
- Family that lost young son in Cold Springs Fire also loses unborn child, according to loved ones
- GoFundMe campaign for Texas girl titled 'Stand with Sophie' goes viral
- Arson suspect arrested after allegedly starting multiple fires in Spokane on Monday
- List of fires burning across eastern Washington and north Idaho
- Man arrested for trying to start a fire in Puyallup near SR-167
- UPDATE: Christensen Road Fire northwest of Fairchild AFB 50% contained
- As the sun comes up, destruction in the town of Malden is revealed
- 80 percent of Malden burnt to the ground
- All evacuations lifted for fire near Northern Quest Casino
- Level three evacuations expanded for Western Washington fire burning in Bonney Lake
