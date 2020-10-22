UPDATE: 5:00 PM 10/22/2020
Officials say that all 911 phone lines have been restored.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Currently, 911 phones lines are down across Washington.
The reason why is not immediately clear.
If you have an emergency, please refer to the list below for an alternative number to call for help.
A list of these numbers can be downloaded here
- Adams County Dispatch 509-659-1122
- Othello Area 509-488-2061
- City of Ritzville 509-659-1313
- City of Othello 509-488-3314
- Asotin County Dispatch 509-243-4171
- Clarkston 509-758-2331
- Benton Couty Dispatch 509-628-0333
- Chelan/Douglas Dispatch 509-663-9911 or 800-452-1732
- Clallam County Dispatch 360-417-2259/2459 or 360-417-4970
- Clark County Dispatch 360-693-3111
- Columbia County Dispatch 509-382-2518
- Cowlitz County Dispatch 360-577-3098
- Woodland & Amboy 360-225-8981
- PIO Media Questions 360-430-6329
- Douglas County 509-663-9911 or 800-452-1732
- Ferry County Dispatch 509-775-3132
- Franklin County Dispatch 509-628-0333
- Garfield County Dispatch 509-843-3493 or 509-843-3494
- Grant County Dispatch 509-762-1160
- Grays Harbor County Dispatch 800-281-6944 or 360-533-8765
- Island County Dispatch (see below)
- North and Central Whidbey 360-679-9567
- South Whidbey 360-321-4400
- Camano Island 360-629-2224
- Jefferson County Dispatch 360-385-3831 or 360-344-9779 EXT. 0
- King County (see below)
- Port of Seattle (& Sea-Tac Airport) 206-787-5401
- Bothel Police (& Lake Forest Park) 425-486-1254
- Redmond Police (& Duvall) 425-556-2500
- Seattle Police 206-583-2111 or 206-625-5011
- University of WA 206-685-8973
- Issaquah Police (& Snoqualmie & North Bend) 425-837-3200
- Enumclaw Police 360-825-3505
- Eastside NORCOM (Normandy Park, Bellevue, Kirkland, Mercer Island, Clyde Hill & Medina) 425-577-5656
- Valley Communications Center (Renton, Tukwila, Des Moines, Kent, Federal Way, Auburn, Algona, Pacific, & Black Diamond) 253-852-2121
- King County Sheriff (Beauz Arts Village, Burien, Carnation, Kenmore, KCIA, Maply Valley, Metro Transit, Muckleshoot, Newcastle, Sammamish, City of SeaTac, Shoreline, Skykomish, Sound Transit, Woodinville, Covington, and Vashon Island) 206-296-3311
- Kitsap County Dispatch 360-307-5844
- Kittitas County (See Below)
- Upper Kittias 509-674-2584
- Lower Kitttias 509-925-8534
- Klickitat County Dispatch 509-773-4545
- Lewis County Dispatch 360-740-1105
- Lincoln County Dispatch 509-725-3501
- Mason County Dispatch 360-426-4441
- Belfair 360-277-5080
- Okanogan County Dispatch 590-422-7232 or 509-422-6968 or 509-422-6967
- Pacific County (See Below)
- South Bend 360-875-9397
- Long Beach 360-642-9397
- Pend Oreille County Dispatch 509-447-1980
- Pierce County 911 253-798-4722
- JBLM 253-912-4442
- San Juan County Dispatch 360-378-4141
- Skagit County Dispatch 360-428-3211 or 360-336-3131
- Skamania County Dispatch 509-427-9490
- Snohomish (SnoCom) 425-407-3970
- Spokane County 509-456-2233
- Stevens County 509-684-2555 or 509-675-7877 or 509-690-7717 or 509-690-1452
- Thurston County 360-704-2740
- Wahkiakum County 360-795-3535
- Walla Walla County 509-527-1960 & 509-527-3766 (Alarms)
- Whatcom County 360-676-6911/6711
- Bellingham Fire 360-676-6811
- Whitman 509-334-6601
- Yakima County 509-453-9000
- Washington State Patrol
- Pierce & Thurston: 253-538-3240
- King: 425-401-7798
- Asotin, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Walla Walla, Yakima: 509-575-2320
- Colfax, Colville, Ritzville, Spokane: 509-227-6566
- Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Skamania: 360-449-7999
- Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, Okanogan: 509-682-8090
- Island, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, Whatcom: 360-654-1200
