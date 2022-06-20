GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you're hoping to get out of town this summer and need something fun to do, look no further! Montana State Parks and SkyWindWorld Inc. are hosting the 9th annual Buffalo Kite Festival at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park in Montana!
The festival will be held July 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and entry is free.
Food trucks and booths featuring Native American artists and vendors will be there, displaying goods and selling crafts! A full list of vendors is available HERE.
Come and learn about the buffalo art feature on the kites, or take the opportunity to make your own and fly it over the buffalo jump. Kits to build your own are available for just $6! Visitors can also take the opportunity to make a traditional Native American game piece and cattail doll.
The Buffalo Kite Festival is a cooperative effort of Montana State Parks along with Terry Zee Lee, the founder of SkyWindWorld. Zee Lee has worked with Native American artists from around the United States to develop unique buffalo-themed kites. SkyWindWorld is a nonprofit corporation that organizes and sponsors kite flying events, workshops, and traveling exhibits at various locations in Montana and Canada.
For more information call park ranger Alice Southworth at the park visitor center at (406) 866-2217 or email alice.southworth@mt.gov
First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is located 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270. For directions or more information about First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park visit the website HERE.