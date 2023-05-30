SPOKANE, Wash. — On May 25, the EPA announced that the Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium will receive funds from the Brownfield Grants to help assess and clean up contaminated properties. The blighted homes can then return to productive use, benefiting low-income families in need of housing.
The money will be used to conduct 10 Phase I and seven Phase II environmental site assessments, prepare four cleanup plans, create one area-wide plan, and conduct community engagement activities.
The target areas for this grant are Northeast, East Central, and West Central Spokane.
Washington will receive a total of $4.5 million to clean up the state as a whole. This grant begins to address the economic, social, and environmental challenges caused by brownfields. This will stimulate economic opportunity and environmental revitalization in overburdened communities.
For more information or to learn more about this grant check out: https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-selects-7-washington-projects-receive-45-million-assess-and-clean-contaminated