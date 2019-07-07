A bear in Colorado goes for a drive after accidentally shifting the car into neutral

A ‘delinquent’ bear in Colorado accidentally shifts a car into neutral and rolls away on July 4.
According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the bear managed to open a door on an unlocked vehicle. Of course, the door shut behind it.
The bear reportedly tried digging out through all four doors and shifted the car into neutral while doing so.
The car rolled off the driveway and 100-feet down a hill. The four-legged suspect swiped a tree that rendered the car undriveable but popped a door open in the process.
The suspect then fled on foot, or on this case paws.