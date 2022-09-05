Weather Alert

...Dry and unstable conditions Tuesday followed by gusty winds and dry conditions Wednesday... .Hot and dry weather will lead to unstable overnight conditions resulting in elevated to critical fire conditions Tuesday. A frontal system Wednesday will bring gusty winds and continued dry weather. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS TUESDAY FOLLOWED BY GUSTY WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Fire Weather Watch for unstable thermal trough, which is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 696 East Washington Central Cascades (Zone 696), Fire Weather Zone 697 East Portion of North Cascades National Park/Lake Chelan National Recreation Area (Zone 697), Fire Weather Zone 698 East Washington North Cascades (Zone 698), Fire Weather Zone 699 Okanogan Highlands and Kettle Mountains (Zone 699), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703), Fire Weather Zone 704 Methow Valley (Zone 704), Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse - Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Timing: Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. * Relative Humidities: 8 to 18 percent in the valleys and 18 to 29 percent over the higher terrain. * Temperatures: In the lower 70s. * Impacts: Poor humidity recovery combined with instability overnight may cause high elevation fires to burn actively through the night. Gusty winds during the day time could cause current fires to spread. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&