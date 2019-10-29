A behind-the-scenes look at military dog training at Fairchild Air Force Base

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The dogs who come to Fairchild Air Force Base are known for their exceptional intelligence and athletic abilities.
The dogs are highly-trained and selected before being deployed. Most of them are either German Shepards, Dutch Shepards or Belgian Malinois.
Senior Airman Christopher Maldonado is a handler of one of the dogs on Fairchild Airforce Base.
"The training for the dogs happens at Lakland Air Force base in San Antonio, Texas. It's actually a DTS, a dog training school, and it's not only the Air Force that could become a dog trainer; it's all around the board, Army and Marines as well."
The training school, which is part of the 341st training squadron, puts out, on average, 230 K9 handler teams per year. The dogs can be used in patrols on bases such as Fairchild.
The dogs also conduct drug and explosive detection and specialized mission functions, like the highly-trained dog named Conan who sought out ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
These dogs train on base and around the world regularly and are exposed to training simulations that will prepare them for real-life patrol or combat so they can fully bond with their team members.
They'll often enter the combat zone with a camera attached to them before their fellow human soldiers do. Like regular police K9s, they're taught to ride quietly in whatever vehicle they're in without showing any hostility to other dogs or people.
The K9s in the military also hold higher ranks than their handlers because of how valuable they are as team members, and it's a way to prevent mistreatment.
