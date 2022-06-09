It sits behind the new Joya building next to the Centennial Trail in a "Serenity Garden" leftover from the previous occupants of the property.
It's a bench. A nice, shiny new bench. A place to take a load off, reflect, and have a moment.
However, for an 18-year-old Cheney boy the bench is so much more: It's payback.
"I chose to do Joya for my Eagle Scout project because they helped me when I was really young," Noah Hoppe said. "I like to give back since they've done so much."
Noah was born in 2004 with several serious conditions, including severe birth asphyxia. He also suffered seizures.
"We were told he wasn't going to make it through the night," Noah's mom, Marie, recalled.
However, Noah's resilience and determination persevered, however Marie was told there were more battles on the horizon.
"They though he was never walk or talk or eat (on his own) again," Marie said.
Enter Joya.
Marie was referred to Joya (then called the Spokane Guild School) by a friend and immediately felt the support.
"Within a month they were out at our house greeting us and within a couple of months Noah was going to school there," Marie added.
From the age of 3-months-old until he graduated at 3-years-old, Noah went to Joya and received speech, occupational and physical therapy to give him the help he needed.
It's help that as a Boy Scout, Noah has never forgotten.
"it was his dream when he started Scouts that when he got to Eagle, he wanted to help Joya," Marie said.
Which brings us back to the shiny, new bench outside of Joya's new facility. Noah's bench. The bench he built and donated to the organization that gave so much to him in the beginning of his life.
"If the teachers need to sit down during their break or during lunch, they can come out here and enjoy my work," Noah proudly said standing next to his bench which is now adorned with a plaque reading, "Dedicated to all those who always give their heart to help the children who attend Joya. Thank you for everything you do."
While a bench to some may be just some wood and bolts, the one sitting outside of Joya is also held together by Noah's reverent appreciation for the leg up he received as a child from Joya. It's a small reminder to the organization of the important work they do, they kids they help, and who those kids become.
To Noah Hoppe, the bench is gratitude.