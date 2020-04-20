Today is set to be the warmest day of the week with our highs topping out in the upper 60's to low 70's. Skies will be sunny and it will be dry so get outside and enjoy! Overnight we just dip into the mid 40's. Tomorrow looks pretty similar to today, however, winds will pick up and temperatures will be a bit cooler. Changes arrive during the second half of the day Wednesday with showers expected. Those showers look like they will linger into Thursday. In fact, thunderstorms will be possible. On the bright side, we clear out for Friday before our next weak system strikes this weekend.
A Bit of This, A Bit of That
Grace Chapin
