We start our day off with patchy fog across the Inland Northwest as temperatures sit in the upper teens/ low 20's across the region. Throughout the day, partly sunny skies and seasonably average temperatures take hold of the forecast. Highs will sit in the upper 30s to low 40s on Sunday. Sunday also gives us a break from the wet pattern before the next system swoops across the region on Monday bringing more light snow showers.
A break from the rain/snow
- Jessica Raney Weekend Weather Forecaster
-
-
Tags
Current Contests
Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
35°F
Cloudy
39°F / 34°F
10 PM
34°F
11 PM
33°F
12 AM
31°F
1 AM
31°F
2 AM
31°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Family says Washington woman was found dead in Mexico hotel room in apparent homicide, investigation continues
- Get ready! Snow is coming
- What's that in the sky? Video shows strange lights in sky above Spokane, here's what an expert thinks
- Crash in Spokane Valley closes road
- Major Crimes detectives investigating body found near Airway Heights
- UPDATE: Post Falls gas station gunman arrested
- Want to live like the Dutton Family? You can stay at the ranch where the show is filmed
- Father held after 4 California children, grandmother slain
- UPDATE: Montana woman with ties to Spokane and North Idaho found safe
- Two taken to hospital after early morning chase leads to crash in Spokane Valley
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.