Sunday broken down

We start our day off with patchy fog across the Inland Northwest as temperatures sit in the upper teens/ low 20's across the region. Throughout the day, partly sunny skies and seasonably average temperatures take hold of the forecast. Highs will sit in the upper 30s to low 40s on Sunday. Sunday also gives us a break from the wet pattern before the next system swoops across the region on Monday bringing more light snow showers.

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!