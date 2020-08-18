Overnight lows are set for the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies. We do have the potential to see some isolated thunderstorms firing up this evening. For anyone in the light green shaded portion of the Thunderstorm Outlook (see above) this threat is dying down after the sun goes down. But for those in the dark green area nocturnal thunderstorms will be possible. Of course, our main concern within these storms is the chance for new fires to start which is leaving us with Red Flag Warnings in place.
The Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories that we have had in place for the last several days will expire around 8/9PM tonight. We are expecting slightly cooler temperatures tomorrow with many areas set for the 90s. The bigger break is coming on Thursday upon the arrival of our next weak front. Temperatures will then return closer to where they should be for this time of the year and we will see more cloud coverage.
