Monday a very weak disturbance will pass across the region bringing breezy conditions with gusts up to 25 MPH expected. We start Monday off with freezing fog and temperatures sitting in the upper 20s/low 30s. Throughout the day more sunny skies are expected as temperatures warm to the upper 30s/low 40s.
A breezy start to the week
- Jessica Raney Weather Forecaster
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
29°
Partly Cloudy
43° / 27°
11 PM
30°
12 AM
29°
1 AM
28°
2 AM
29°
3 AM
28°
