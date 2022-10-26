Leslie Lowe
Showers and mountain snow will taper off by Wednesday afternoon and we'll enjoy a brief break between systems Thursday.
 
Our next system moves in Friday night into Saturday, with spotty showers for the first of the weekend and then more widespread rain and Mtn. snow expected by the second half of the weekend and into next week. You might need to make an umbrella part of your Halloween costume on Monday. 
 
Daytime highs for the week will be a bit below our daily averages in the upper 40's and low 50's, with frosty overnight lows in the low to mid 30's. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!