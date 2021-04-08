Nothing says a spring day in the Inland Northwest quite like mixed spotty showers followed by blues skies and a mix of clouds! With so many micro climates surrounding us we saw a little bit of everything. If it was too much action for you no need to fear! Tomorrow we will see a brief break between systems.
For your Friday you will want to take advantage of the mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in the 50s. A light breeze is expected, but it won't be much compared to what we are expecting for your Saturday.
Our next front will bring mountain snow to the passes Friday into Saturday. If you had travel plans keep in mind up to a few inches is expected for Lookout Pass. Meanwhile, on Stevens about 6-8" is what we are looking to see.
Winds also kick up Saturday with that system. Gusts about 30-35mph can be expected for the Spokane area. It will also bring the chance for some mixed spotty showers. Things do look much calmer as we head Sunday into next week,