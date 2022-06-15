Leslie Lowe
High pressure builds in across the Pacific northwest bringing a well-deserved break from the rain Wednesday through most of Friday.  This will allow for creeks, streams and rivers to finally recede a bit before our next system moves in for the weekend.  There is also a warm up on the way, reminding us that it is indeed June and not March!  Daytime highs are set to head into the upper 70's to wrap up the work week.  
 
Unsettled weather returns Friday, with a chance of evening thunderstorms and then on and off showers and cooler temperatures expected through the weekend.   

