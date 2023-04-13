Leslie Lowe
Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will linger in the mountains through Friday, with daytime highs that remain below average, topping out in the upper 40's and low 50's with overnight lows will be at freezing or below.
 
Brief high-pressure will push into the Pacific northwest for the weekend, bringing sunshine and daytime highs that will bump into the 60's briefly. 
 
Our next system is looking to move in a bit earlier than we first expected, with rain set to arrive by Sunday afternoon and continue into the start of next week.  Daytime will also drop back into the 50's, with overnight lows in the low to mid 30's through the middle of next week. 

