Current Contests
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Moscow PD: Call to 911 made from inside the residence, driver who took girls home ruled out as suspect
- Homicide investigation underway after 4 University of Idaho students found dead
- Moscow Police Department responds to suspicious activity
- Moscow Police to hold press conference on status of homicide investigation
- University of Idaho releases plans for end of semester, updated information on resources
- Moscow police can't guarantee there's no threat to the public following quadruple homicide
- Moscow Police Department shares new information about murder of 4 students
- Spokane County Sheriff's Office releases names of 3 deputies involved in fatal shooting at Valley standoff
- Rollover crash on Government Way kills 1
- Spokane woman found dead in Boundary County Jail
Videos
From Our Sponsors
Here’s a list of vehicles that don’t forget about style and can protect you if you’re involved in an accident. Read moreSafety with Style: The Safest Vehicles for Washington Drivers
Filing a personal injury claim allows you to claim all damages, including your current and future medical expenses. But what happens to that settlement if you’re not alive to receive it? Read moreWhat If I Pass Away before I Collect My Accident Settlement?
Things happen quickly behind the wheel, and the consequences of a poor decision can be severe. Here are a few tips that could save your life if you’re in a dangerous situation behind the wheel. Read moreHow to Be the Ultimate Defensive Driver on Washington Roads
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.