SPOKANE, Wash. - One singular cooling tent may save the lives of countless people at Camp Hope this week in Spokane, as an extreme heat wave rages through Washington.
Julie Garcia, founder of the local non-profit Jewels Helping Hands, took it upon herself to hire a construction team to help build the large cooling tent on Tuesday.
“Today, this is going to go up,” Garcia said.
The tent will be up and ready for use Wednesday, just in time for the hottest temperatures of the week to hit Spokane; 100 degrees and over until at least Saturday.
And with over 600 people living at Camp Hope, up nearly 100 people in less than a month, the need for an accessible cooling shelter became imperative.
“We realized we could not possibly keep them all alive,” Garcia said. “By the end of the week the buildup in those tents of heat is just too much for anyone.”
Angelo, who goes by Angel (wishing to keep his last name anonymous), feels the heat each day.
“When it’s hot everyone gets mad and frustrated,” Angel said. “Being in the shade, it’s alright, but it’s also not helping our bodies cool down.”
When Angel got in a car accident, in the car he was living in and without money to repair the damage, he decided to come to Camp Hope. Even in this brutally hot weather, Angel calls this camp his home.
“Ever since I’ve been here, I’ve met family,” Angel said.
Camp Hope is a home to many people, including a large elderly population, who are much more vulnerable to this extreme heat than the younger generations.
In response to this, Garcia decided to create a safety plan.
“We’re working on the buddy system right now because the elderly folks that are in RVs or tents really are so tired from the heat exhaustion that they’re not leaving their tents right now,” Garcia said.
When asked if Angel was part of the buddy system, Garcia’s face lit up, as she said yes.
“I care for people,” Angel said.
Angel said one day he hopes to be a caretaker, once he is out of Camp Hope and back on his feet. For now, Angel takes care of a woman they call “Grandma” at Camp Hope.
“She’s been here since we opened and that’s his job, all day, is to make sure she’s hydrated and staying ok in her tent,” Garcia said.
A buddy system, a cooling tent, and a lot of support is what the Camp Hope community is relying on to get through this hot week in Spokane.
“We’ve already gotten them out of downtown, now the goal is just to serve them where they’re at,” Garcia said.
And for the cooling locations in downtown Spokane, well, Garcia said the homeless population will stay across the city at Camp Hope.
"When you're in your neighborhood and say you don't have air conditioning in your house, you're going to go to the library that's in your neighborhood because that's your home,” Garcia said. “That's what they're going to do here, they'll come to the cooling center in their home."
The cooling tent at Camp Hope will be open for ten days from around eight a.m. to eight p.m., during the hottest hours of the day.