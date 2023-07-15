LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – Taylor Keeton has been in the air condition installation business for over a decade and says this summer's anticipated high temperatures are making him a busy man.
"We've just had some weird heat waves. It got hot real quick real early. A lot of people were kind of thrown off guard," said Keeton.
Keeton says this year they have an increase of new customers, and technicians can work up to seven days a week just to keep up with the demand.
"We've had a lot of customers that lived here their entire lives and have never needed air conditioning. Until recently were hitting those consistent 100-degree temperatures," Keeton said.
But keeping cool comes with a cost. Home service repair sites estimate you can expect to pay between $3500 to $8000 to install an air conditioning unit, and it pays to keep it serviced. Labor costs to repair it could run up to $210 an hour.
With temperatures continuing to trend up, Keeton says they can install a unit at any time, but sooner is better than later.
"We really can do at any time of the year, but usually 60 to 65 degrees and above is where we're going to have the most optimal time," Keeton said.