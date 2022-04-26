SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane has hundreds of people experiencing homelessness, some living in tents, others in cars or RVs, and some with nothing but a blanket on the sidewalk.
As the city attempts to move quickly to secure a location for new shelter, community members are asking what is taking so long. But, the reality is that a new shelter alone won't fix the situation.
“It was going on long before this mayor was in place and we are going to continue to struggle with this,” Councilwoman Lori Kinnear said at Monday night's council meeting.
The need is great, which is why Ronald Simon and his wife Teresa Simon decided to take a chance.
“They don't have any employment history, they don't have the ability for first and last month's rent and damage security deposit,” Ronald Simon said. “They just need a chance.”
A chance that the Simons took three years ago. Today, they have multiple tenants living in their property. All of them used to struggle with homelessness, all of them with different stories and all of them paying rent. Vincent Brown has lived in the house for two years now and said this opportunity has been a godsend.
“It's everything, it's important, I mean Teresa is like a mom that you don't have you know,” Brown said.
Brown isn't the only one who thinks that, one of his housemates, Mark, said he has seen it all. From battling drug and alcohol addiction to living on the streets, now he is in a house and has something to call his own. Still, he will tell you himself, everything he went through, he went through for a reason.
“For the most part life has been great, you know it's not all that bad you just have to believe in yourself,” Mark said. “And trust in others that welcome you into a fine place or welcome you into their lives.”