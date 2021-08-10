AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Right now families in cities across the country are experiencing a childcare dilemma.
High cost and long waiting lists are causing some parents to have to stay home rather than work. Airway Heights is one city taking steps to fix this issue.
"They're just outrageous I mean it is comparable to a fulltime income," Josie Deubel, a mom of 2 said.
Families all over have most likely felt the harshness of these childcare quotes.
"I have had quite a few that are upwards of 2500 and 3000 a month," she said.
Some, like Josie Deubel out of Seattle, even going viral after voicing her complaints.
"In order to maintain and pay all of our bills ourselves and not live paycheck to paycheck - it's two incomes," she said. "We do have a woman that has been watching our kids for much lower than these rates, but it has become unreliable and it's really affecting my work. I've had to miss a lot of days."
Skyrocketing prices aren't the only hurdle, some parents are having trouble just getting their kids through the door.
"Waitlists are insane. I had a daycare that doesn't even have openings until fall of 2023," she said.
"I have people who were here and they're contacting us again needing daycare again because some of them are going back to work and we just can't take them," Machelle Ferguson, the Owner of Little Sunshine Learning Center said.
A Department of Commerce study of childcare options in Airway Heights calling the area a "childcare desert" with only two care options in the city.
"It's not because we don't have any capacity. It's because we don't have the staff," she said.
Ferguson said they could have three times as many kids in their facility but with only half the staff, it's just not possible.
"We have set up I mean I wouldn't exaggerating, 20 interviews since February and people just don't show up," she said. "They can make more at home, sitting at home on unemployment."
It's a vicious cycle where parents who want to work, have to stay home to watch their own kids and daycares who want to watch them are instead watching waitlists pile up.
So what's the next step? According to the study, it means creating an all-encompassing day care facility in Airway Heights.
But one provider said building more day cares is only a good option...if rates become more affordable and hopefully parents don't go towards unsafe unlicensed care.
"So they'll go with unlicensed day care which is sad because there is no guidelines or in-home nannies," Viki Browning, an at-home daycare provider said.