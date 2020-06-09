With millions of people across the world protesting and demanding justice for all people, I wanted to get to the bottom of why protesters, specifically people of color, feel they are not treated equally, and that racism still exists. 

The protests in Spokane on May 31st included people demanding justice and equality with marchers holding signs that read Black Lives Matter.  However, the peaceful march was later drowned out by other groups that confronted police, vandalized buildings, and caused destruction, according to people like Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.  There are multiple layers and players involved in the protests that happened in Spokane.  Other reporters were assigned to cover those angles. 

My specific focus as a journalist following the protests was to try to understand the Black voice – to get to the root of what prompted the Black Lives Movement and to understand why people of color in Spokane still believe they aren’t treated as equal citizens.

We lined up four people of color to take part in a KHQ panel.  I asked long time KHQ employee Chauncey Jones to share his experience.  He’s a 43-year-old Black man who has worked at KHQ for 20 years.  He helped line up 16-year-old Ephraim Watkins, grandson of well-known Spokane Pastor Happy Watkins.  Martin Luther King Junior Family Outreach Center Director Freda Gandy also agreed to take part.  And, Sandy Williams, the editor of the Black Lens Newspaper, also agreed to be part of the panel.

As I created my questions for the panel, I realized I identify as White. I have Polynesian decent and am proud of my heritage from my father who grew up in the Hawaiian culture on the Island of Oahu. I was also raised by a Caucasian mother and grew up for the most part in Washington. Repeatedly in preparing for the interview, I noticed that when I would say “people” or “us”, I was referring to myself and the White community.

Journalists are trained to “cover both sides”, and as we work to do so, we must also recognize how our race and ethnicity affect our view. I say this because it’s important to point out that my view into the Black community is from the outside. This conversation will hopefully afford others, who are also on the outside, a look into the reality of life for people of color in Spokane – a Black voice that says it’s still waiting to be heard.

Tags