Leslie Lowe

Wednesday will be the warmest day in the 7-day forecast as we head into the 90's, putting us well above our daily average of 71° for this time of the year. 

Changes are on the way with our next system moving in for the second half of the week, bringing scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and then a more likely chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday.  Temperatures will also take a dip from the 90's back to the upper 70's and low 80's to wrap up the week and the weekend, with very scattered chances for showers that will linger Saturday and Sunday. 

 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!