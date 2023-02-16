There is a weak system that will move in Friday into Saturday delivering some light mountain snow, with a stronger system set to arrive Sunday into Monday that will pack a little more of a punch with up to a foot of new snow expected in the mountains and upwards of 4" of new snow possible for the valley floors Tuesday through Thursday. In addition, gusty winds will bring blowing and drifting snow creating issues on area roadways.
Daytime highs will hold in the 40's with overnight lows in the 20's through Monday.