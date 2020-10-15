ALBURQUERQUE, New Mexico - After their wedding plans were grounded due to the pandemic, one couple wanted to take their vows to a whole new level. So much so that they decided to say their "I do's" in a hot air balloon.
The couple said the balloon wedding wasn't initially what they had in mind, but when COVID-19 restrictions made their dream wedding impossible, they got creative.
The couple said the balloon wedding took a lot of planning stress away, making their special day simple as a breeze. They said it also allowed them to leave their troubles behind, at least for a little while.
"We don't have to worry about how many people," Bride Lorisa Silva said. "We have just enough that's allowed to be together with the current situation"
While it might not have been the walk down the aisle they imagined, the couple said it was the ride of a lifetime.
"This is kind of a diamond in the rough I guess you can say where it's a moment we get to have with everything that's going on, that at least it is a plus or positive," Lorisa said.
