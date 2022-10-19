Current Contests
Big weather changes are expected on Friday for the Inland Northwest with a strong cold front bringing colder temperatures, snow, and breezy winds. Mountainous regions will see the first snowflakes of the season. Snow levels will fall between 4000 and 5000 feet Saturday and 2500-3500 feet Sunday. Additionally, the significant cooldown will result in freezing temperatures. Now is the time to prepare for more typical late-October conditions.
- Police: Child has life-threatening injuries after collision with vehicle
- Surprise fills Spokane as Jon Neill is ousted from role as Bloomsday race director
- Former Spokane police officer sentenced to 14 years to life for rape
- Spokane County Deputies shoot and kill armed man near Loon Lake
- "Where am I going to go? I have 47 more days:" Rent increase displaces family of 6 in uncertain housing market
- Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
- Physician from Coeur d’Alene awarded $879,000 for wrongful termination
- Endangered missing person found, alert canceled
- Fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane leads to misdemeanor arrest.
- College wrestler saves teammate from grizzly bear mauling
