Smoke from surrounding wildfires will bring hazy conditions and comprised air quality through Thursday, with daytime highs that will remain above average, topping out in the upper 60's and low to mid 70's.   
 
Mother Nature will give us a dose of reality by the end of the week, so get ready to pull out the sweaters and throw an extra blanket on the bed!  
 
The stubborn ridge of high pressure that's been in place all month long, bringing the warm weather, will finally start to break down on Thursday, opening the door for a strong cold front to move in on Friday with gusty winds, widespread rain and the potential for our first snowfall of the season in the Cascade mountains. Temperatures are all set to drop drastically behind Friday's cold front, dropping by 20-25°, only reaching into the upper 40's and 50's by the weekend.

