SPOKANE, Wash. — In the year 1889, the State of Washington was in its infancy, and Spokane was in its gilded age.
"The trees have been growing, and that takes away from the panoramic view that was once there," Cindy Blue Blanton, a local interior designer and preservationist, said.
Blanton is a teacher at the Corbin Art Center. But before it was Spokane's home for art, the building was a stately private home.
"It was built in 1898 by Kirtland Cutter, who was the son-in-law of Daniel Chase Corbin," Blanton said.
Scraps of wallpaper can still be seen on the wall from preservation work of the home that once was. It's work that’s still being done to this day.
The home, considered a modest mansion at the time, was built for Daniel Corbin — a very private businessman who was moving out west.
"When he came to Spokane, he was the one who started the feeder railroads for the Coeur d’Alene mine," said Blanton. "So he became very wealthy."
The stately home was supposed to be a fortress from Spokane society — a private retreat for his family. But the family home never served its purpose.
"His wife and children lived in England and never stepped foot in this house," Blanton said.
Eventually, his daughters did make it over to Spokane. However, his wife had health issues and passed away.
Her death led to the remodeling of the lady's rooms and parlors, converting them into smoking rooms and transforming the home into a masculine retreat.
But a second marriage was fast approaching.
"He would eventually marry his housekeeper Anna," Blanton said. "And, as the story goes, he married her and sent her to finishing school."
But, according to reporting from our sister publications The Spokesman-Review and Spokane Chronicle in the early 1900s, Corbin was not in good health when he married Anna.
When Corbin passed, he left the house to Anna, along with a very small allowance. The bulk of his money was given to his daughters.
Anna eventually became involved with the gardener, or the "caretaker," and thanks to legal problems, she struggled to afford the home.
She and the caretaker attempted to burn the house down for profit. They were also involved in other lucrative financial dealings.
The court system deemed her insane, and the judge ordered her to seek treatment at Eastern State Hospital.
When she was released, she was able to return home.
"This was turned into a boarding house by Anna so that she could make a living," Blanton explained. "We see where walls were taken out or walls were put in that were not original."
In the 1940s, Anna sold the home to the Spokane Parks Board — with the caveat that she be allowed to live there until her death.
Washington State University leased the house for a short time as part of its fine arts program. But eventually, the City of Spokane took control again, turning it into a community hub.
"It's been teaching art classes to young children for over 30 years," said Blanton. "It's open to the community and has served children and adults for so many years. (The house) plays host to finger painting, senior photos and wreath making classes."
"So it's a legacy that (Daniel Corbin) has left, but he probably didn't realize how much it would give back to the community," Blanton said.
To celebrate its long and storied history, the home will be open Sept. 9–17 from noon to 7 p.m. for daily tours.
The City will host an event called the "Age of Elegance Reimagined" to showcase decorations honoring the history of the home, allowing the community to view Corbin Art Center with a new lens.
Local businesses, including Ritters Garden & Gift, Chic & Shab Upscale Home, the Tin Roof Furniture Showroom & Design Center, Jacobs Custom Living, Trovato Interiors Home Furnishings Boutique, and Bide & Burgeon: A Furniture Company, have fully redecorated the home, and items will be available for purchase. Proceeds from ticket sales will be used to help with restoration of the historic building's façade.