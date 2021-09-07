STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. --The Ford Corkscrew fire near Deer Park is holding at almost 16-thousand acres and 95% contained. Tuesday night, firefighters handed things over to a state Department of Natural Resources team to continue mopping up the fire.
Unfortunately, this fire destroyed 30 homes or cabins along with more than a hundred barns or sheds.
Now as dozens of families start to rebuild, one is facing a new uphill battle. Not only did they lose everything, now they're not sure if they'll ever be able to bring their horse's home.
"Where do you even begin to come back," Kelly Stevens, whose father-in-law owns the home said.
The Ford Corkscrew fire grew from a minimal 5 acres to thousands, impacting several cities and destroying everything in its path.
"This house has been in the family since 1978 and we do Christmas we do Thanksgiving here and it's gone," Stevens said.
Kelly Stevens family home... diminished to a pile of rubble and ash.
"It's garbage now," she said.
She got the news after biking the Hiawatha trail. Luckily friends staying in the home were able to save the horses and important belongings but for everything else, it was too late.
"We race up here the fire was around 300 yards away when we rolled up after. It was absolutely terrifying watching it come down the hill while your family is racing to grab things, I started yelling it's time to go it's time to go because they were in the house, they didn't see how close it was," she said. "Having the fire that close the roar was something I have never experienced in my life it was absolutely terrifying."
Fire surrounding them, they left and soon after their home was consumed by the flames.
"We knew it was going we just didn't know what the extent would be and we came here the next day and just everything, everything was gone," she said.
Now Kelly is picking up what remains of her family home.
"Rebuilding clean up, clean-up is a huge thing right now," she said."
The insurance money, she said, isn't enough for the work put in.
"Basically, have a minimal amount that's possibly going to cover the cleanup and not the rebuilding," she said.
Another woman was able to take in their horses until everything is rebuilt but that's obviously not a perfect solution.
Kelly and her family are having a fundraiser this Sunday at the Barnwood Social Kitchen and Tavern. 10% of the proceeds will go to the Briggs family. Of course, they are looking for any extra helping hands as well.
